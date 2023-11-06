Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 17,742 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,770,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,742 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Altria Group worth $80,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 346.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 153.8% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.53.

NYSE:MO opened at $40.76 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $51.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 79.84%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

