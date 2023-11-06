Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 504,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,105 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Hilton Worldwide worth $73,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 39.6% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 14,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 87,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,779,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 21,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 8,653 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 8,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.03, for a total transaction of $1,276,292.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 230,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,441,840.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HLT. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.71.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 0.4 %

HLT opened at $157.50 on Monday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.74 and a 12 month high of $157.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.20.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.67. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 115.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.07%.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

