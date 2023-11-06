Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $33.08 Million Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400,156 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $33,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in DTE Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DTE has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on DTE Energy from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on DTE Energy from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.21.

DTE Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $101.00 on Monday. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $122.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.09. The company has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

