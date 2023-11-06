Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $36.28 Million Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 940,990 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 204,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $36,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 379.2% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in General Motors by 149.1% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 730 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Performance

NYSE:GM opened at $29.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.48. General Motors has a twelve month low of $26.79 and a twelve month high of $43.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.14.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. General Motors had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $44.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GM. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on General Motors from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays raised General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on General Motors from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

