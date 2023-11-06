Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $48.39 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 895.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 105,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 94,579 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $48,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 100.0% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT opened at $455.77 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $431.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $447.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $393.77 and a 52-week high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.84%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

