Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 204,000 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 27.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 940,990 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 204,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $36,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 94,113.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,754,917 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $646,070,000 after acquiring an additional 16,737,133 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $493,248,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of General Motors by 51.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 22,349,234 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $819,770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,585,746 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,687,738 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $538,747,000 after buying an additional 6,548,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,784,315 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $578,969,000 after buying an additional 5,948,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on GM. TheStreet downgraded General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays raised shares of General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on General Motors from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

General Motors Price Performance

NYSE:GM opened at $29.77 on Monday. General Motors has a one year low of $26.79 and a one year high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.14.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $44.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.48 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.01%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.06%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading

