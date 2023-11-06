Acadian Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 664,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,046 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of PDD worth $45,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of PDD by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 31,167,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PDD by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,124,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,528,000 after acquiring an additional 211,729 shares during the period. Hhlr Advisors LTD. grew its holdings in PDD by 266.5% during the first quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 10,642,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,792,000 after purchasing an additional 7,739,047 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PDD in the fourth quarter worth about $501,089,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of PDD by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,420,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,779,000 after purchasing an additional 789,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDD opened at $108.90 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $143.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.64. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.12 and a 52-week high of $112.77.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $10.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $3.17. PDD had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 24.93%. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PDD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on PDD from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on PDD from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. TheStreet raised shares of PDD from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PDD from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on PDD from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PDD currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.39.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

