Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 154,313 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 45.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,319 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 154,313 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Workday worth $41,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 83.7% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in Workday during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Workday news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $810,137.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,595,048.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach purchased 8,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $240.44 per share, with a total value of $2,086,057.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 20,222 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,177.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,944 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $810,137.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,595,048.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 131,714 shares of company stock valued at $32,193,350. Company insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Up 2.6 %

WDAY stock opened at $218.41 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $226.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.83. The stock has a market cap of $57.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -455.02, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.72 and a twelve month high of $252.72.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.09%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Workday from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Workday from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Workday in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.12.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WDAY

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.