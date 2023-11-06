Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 239,961 Shares of Crane (NYSE:CR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 550,453 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 239,961 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.97% of Crane worth $48,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Crane by 88.4% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 242,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,677,000 after buying an additional 113,579 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Crane by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Crane by 182.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,586 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Crane during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,243,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Crane by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 31,980 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 7,524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crane stock opened at $99.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Crane has a twelve month low of $67.28 and a twelve month high of $102.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $530.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. Crane’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.54%.

CR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Crane in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Crane in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Crane from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Crane from $92.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Crane from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

