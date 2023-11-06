Accel Entertainment (ACEL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect Accel Entertainment to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $292.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.54 million. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 43.33%. On average, analysts expect Accel Entertainment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:ACEL opened at $10.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market cap of $888.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.39. Accel Entertainment has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $12.05.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

In other news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 10,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $101,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,633,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,831,747.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 10,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total transaction of $101,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,633,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,831,747.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $220,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 586,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,457,860.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,500 shares of company stock worth $1,707,450 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 28,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Accel Entertainment by 292.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 8,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Accel Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

