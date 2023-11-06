Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 524,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,971 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $44,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 184,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the period. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 110,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,274,000 after purchasing an additional 15,095 shares during the period. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Activision Blizzard Stock Down 0.1 %

ATVI stock opened at $94.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.56. The company has a market cap of $74.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.44. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.94 and a twelve month high of $94.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Benchmark lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Raymond James lowered Activision Blizzard to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.32.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

