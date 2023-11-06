Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Shares Gap Up to $127.98

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $127.98, but opened at $137.64. Affiliated Managers Group shares last traded at $132.09, with a volume of 20,910 shares.

AMG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $181.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $164.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.92.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the third quarter worth about $1,747,000. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $787,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 379.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 27,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,527,000 after buying an additional 21,414 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

