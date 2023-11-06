AG Mortgage Investment Trust (MITT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $60.79 million for the quarter.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $5.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.93 million, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.89. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $4.79 and a twelve month high of $7.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 907,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 6,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MITT shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.13.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities.

