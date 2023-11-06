Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Acquired by S&CO Inc.

S&CO Inc. increased its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $10,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABNB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Airbnb from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Airbnb from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 166,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $20,883,375.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500,102 shares in the company, valued at $187,962,780.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 166,667 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $20,883,375.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,962,780.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 6,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total value of $810,234.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,620,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 656,623 shares of company stock worth $88,883,880. Corporate insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Performance

NASDAQ ABNB traded down $4.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $118.30. 2,306,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,341,591. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.91 and a 12-month high of $154.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.45 and a 200 day moving average of $127.73. The company has a market cap of $76.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.21. Airbnb had a return on equity of 50.16% and a net margin of 56.87%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Stories

