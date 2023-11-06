Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,952 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 2,952 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,401 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 24,877 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $108.50 on Monday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.65 and a 52 week high of $109.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.66, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.02.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $935.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.52 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 12.64%. Equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.08, for a total transaction of $303,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,982,077.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Adam Karon sold 10,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.08, for a total value of $1,053,961.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,220,020.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.08, for a total transaction of $303,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,982,077.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,603 shares of company stock worth $3,364,161 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AKAM. Citigroup increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.72.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

