Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Holdings Reduced by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 115.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 453.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $373,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,000,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,460,185.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Up 4.5 %

NYSE:ARE opened at $102.32 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.61, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.73 and a 1-year high of $172.65.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 356.84%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Further Reading

