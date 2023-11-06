Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ALKS. UBS Group began coverage on Alkermes in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Alkermes from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Alkermes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Alkermes in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a neutral rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of Alkermes stock opened at $24.79 on Thursday. Alkermes has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $33.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Alkermes by 121.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Alkermes in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alkermes by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

