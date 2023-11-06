Allegheny Financial Group LTD Buys 193 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWS stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $103.30. 27,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,386. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $97.40 and a 52 week high of $116.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.87.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

