Allegheny Financial Group LTD Cuts Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD lowered its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MPC. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 15,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 436,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,893,000 after acquiring an additional 184,657 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 9.0% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 24,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 34,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on MPC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.92.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPC traded up $1.04 on Monday, reaching $151.82. 149,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,663,154. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.95 and its 200-day moving average is $131.22. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.32 and a fifty-two week high of $159.65.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $41.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.67 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.81 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 12.32%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 8,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total transaction of $1,189,854.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,547.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 8,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total value of $1,189,854.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,036 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,547.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 8,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $1,193,956.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,174,691.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,188 shares of company stock valued at $4,012,053 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

