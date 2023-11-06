Allegheny Financial Group LTD Cuts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,627 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Intel were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in shares of Intel by 396.4% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter worth $869,868,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $14,880,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. HSBC raised shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their price target on Intel from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.09.

INTC traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $38.01. 2,776,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,931,664. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $160.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.35, a P/E/G ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.88. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $40.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -125.00%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

