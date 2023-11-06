Allegheny Financial Group LTD Decreases Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD lowered its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Hershey were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 121.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hershey Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of HSY traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $188.35. 192,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,187,865. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $183.74 and a twelve month high of $276.88. The stock has a market cap of $38.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.35.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.13. Hershey had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 51.35%.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total transaction of $321,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,999,057.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total transaction of $321,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,316 shares in the company, valued at $7,999,057.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,682 shares of company stock valued at $953,275 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on HSY shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on Hershey from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hershey from $245.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Hershey from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on Hershey from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.71.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

