Allegheny Financial Group LTD Sells 1,475 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $280.69. 106,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 938,272. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $207.94 and a 1 year high of $295.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

