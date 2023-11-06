Allegheny Financial Group LTD Sells 779 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD reduced its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 779 shares during the quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 11,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 20.0% during the second quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 441,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,783,000 after buying an additional 73,714 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 424,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,483,000 after buying an additional 10,004 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 34,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,587,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 855.8% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after buying an additional 52,633 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.29. 878,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,915,787. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $88.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.81. The company has a market capitalization of $119.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $542,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NextEra Energy news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc bought 3,097,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,201,056.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,111,524 shares of company stock valued at $75,941,956. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEE. StockNews.com lowered NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.31.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

