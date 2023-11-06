Allegheny Financial Group LTD Trims Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 331.6% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

IWB stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $238.67. 37,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,972. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $205.56 and a 52-week high of $252.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $238.52 and a 200-day moving average of $237.97.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.