Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Barclays from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ALGT. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Allegiant Travel from $145.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Allegiant Travel from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.20.

NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $64.81 on Monday. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $60.76 and a twelve month high of $130.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.05.

In other news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.76, for a total value of $209,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Allegiant Travel news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.76, for a total transaction of $209,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total transaction of $44,224.53. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,089.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,861 shares of company stock worth $344,042 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGT. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 13.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter worth about $390,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2023, it operated a fleet of 122 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

