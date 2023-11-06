Allstate (NYSE:ALL) PT Raised to $155.00

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ALL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Allstate from $117.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on Allstate from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Allstate from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.29.

Allstate stock opened at $131.73 on Monday. Allstate has a one year low of $100.57 and a one year high of $142.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.61 and a beta of 0.52.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.42. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 10.53% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.56) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Allstate will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Allstate by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,442,082,000 after acquiring an additional 745,096 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,294,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,430,978,000 after purchasing an additional 181,050 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Allstate by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,039,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $669,221,000 after purchasing an additional 499,056 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allstate by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,815,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $643,015,000 after purchasing an additional 63,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Allstate by 4.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,754,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $627,489,000 after buying an additional 223,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

