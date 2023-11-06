Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 628.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 378,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 326,694 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $45,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.69.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $130.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.88 and a one year high of $142.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total value of $28,630.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,014.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,576 shares of company stock valued at $13,593,261 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

