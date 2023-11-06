Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $22.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. 254,047 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 229,113 shares.The stock last traded at $15.25 and had previously closed at $16.07.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ALPN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Alpine Immune Sciences from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alpine Immune Sciences Stock Down 5.8 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 818.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 5,418 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $744.43 million, a PE ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.97.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 33.44% and a negative net margin of 201.07%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It focuses on creating various immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company has strategic collaborations with biopharmaceutical companies and has a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development.

Further Reading

