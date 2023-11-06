Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $22.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. 254,047 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 229,113 shares.The stock last traded at $15.25 and had previously closed at $16.07.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ALPN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Alpine Immune Sciences from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.43.
Alpine Immune Sciences Stock Down 5.8 %
The stock has a market cap of $744.43 million, a PE ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.97.
Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 33.44% and a negative net margin of 201.07%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Alpine Immune Sciences
Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It focuses on creating various immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company has strategic collaborations with biopharmaceutical companies and has a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development.
