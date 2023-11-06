Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Shares Gap Down to $32.74

Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.74, but opened at $31.85. Alteryx shares last traded at $30.10, with a volume of 506,458 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Alteryx from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Alteryx from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Alteryx from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Alteryx from $95.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Alteryx from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.17.

Get Alteryx alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AYX

Alteryx Trading Down 8.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.62.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.02). Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 172.29% and a negative net margin of 34.87%. The business had revenue of $188.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.15 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alteryx, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alteryx

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AYX. Alight Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alteryx in the first quarter worth about $1,765,000. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Alteryx by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 611.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 22,985 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 6.8% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 126,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,423,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Alteryx by 93.3% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 88,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 42,696 shares during the period. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alteryx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.