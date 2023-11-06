Altimmune (ALT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Altimmune to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Altimmune Stock Up 7.0 %
NASDAQ:ALT opened at $2.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of -0.10. Altimmune has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $17.17.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 65.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 307,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 122,021 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 65.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 8,385 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune during the first quarter valued at about $1,108,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,816,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,065,000 after buying an additional 83,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 33.2% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 19,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 4,898 shares during the last quarter. 66.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.
