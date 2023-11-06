Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,770,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,742 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $80,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 346.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 153.8% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on MO. StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.53.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Altria Group stock opened at $40.76 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.19. The company has a market capitalization of $72.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $51.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.62%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.84%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

