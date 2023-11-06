Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Purchased by Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Altria Group comprises 0.3% of Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 346.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.53.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of MO stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $40.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,657,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,855,419. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.61 and its 200-day moving average is $44.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $51.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 79.84%.

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.