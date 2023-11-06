Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Stock Position Raised by Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 346.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 153.8% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $40.72 on Monday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $51.57. The stock has a market cap of $72.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.19.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 79.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.53.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Articles

