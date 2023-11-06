American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Price Target Cut to $129.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $140.00 to $129.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.77% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.50.

American Financial Group Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:AFG traded up $0.61 on Monday, reaching $110.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,110. American Financial Group has a 1-year low of $105.22 and a 1-year high of $150.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Financial Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 10.3% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 43.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the second quarter worth $3,962,000. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

