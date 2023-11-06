American Vanguard (AVD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. American Vanguard has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $132.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.00 million. American Vanguard had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 3.12%. On average, analysts expect American Vanguard to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AVD opened at $9.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $288.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 1.04. American Vanguard has a twelve month low of $8.78 and a twelve month high of $24.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

In related news, Director Patrick E. Gottschalk acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.97 per share, for a total transaction of $224,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,856.13. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Peter Eilers sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total transaction of $91,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,886 shares in the company, valued at $698,843.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick E. Gottschalk bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.97 per share, with a total value of $224,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,856.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 477.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in American Vanguard during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in American Vanguard by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in American Vanguard during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in American Vanguard by 345.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVD. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Vanguard from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Vanguard in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

