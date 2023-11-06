Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Bought by Peddock Capital Advisors LLC

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMP. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,317,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,855,891,000 after purchasing an additional 322,614 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,375,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,686,000 after acquiring an additional 195,537 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,828,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,310,000 after acquiring an additional 17,431 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 106,308.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,587,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 298.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,492,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $376.86.

Shares of NYSE AMP traded down $6.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $329.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $325.49. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $275.09 and a 1 year high of $358.02.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

