Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Holdings Raised by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 120.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,568 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $3,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 5.9% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the second quarter valued at about $493,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 37.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 3.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 744,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,906,000 after acquiring an additional 22,340 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 96,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 15,074 shares during the last quarter. 49.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $17.18 on Monday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $24.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.21.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.13%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -55.44%.

NLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised Annaly Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NLY

About Annaly Capital Management

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.