Applied Therapeutics (APLT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter.

Applied Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of APLT opened at $2.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.71. Applied Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Therapeutics

In other Applied Therapeutics news, CEO Shoshana Shendelman sold 115,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total transaction of $312,206.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,600,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,020,958.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 10,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total transaction of $29,516.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 693,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,594.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Shoshana Shendelman sold 115,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total transaction of $312,206.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,600,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,020,958.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 281,564 shares of company stock valued at $715,273 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 52,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 41,073 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 548.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 62,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 19,422.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 75,358 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target central nervous system rare disease and diabetic complications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase III for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

Featured Stories

