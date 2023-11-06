Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Stock Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ APVO opened at $0.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average of $0.98. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $7.20.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by ($0.11). Sell-side analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptevo Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APVO. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. raised its holdings in Aptevo Therapeutics by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 251,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 32,422 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 45.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 25,200 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 7.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 16,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. The company's lead clinical candidates are APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes

