Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target Lowered to $112.00 at Barclays

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at Barclays from $138.00 to $112.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 44.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on APTV. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Aptiv from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.56.

NYSE APTV opened at $77.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Aptiv has a 1 year low of $71.01 and a 1 year high of $124.88. The company has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.09.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. Aptiv had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Aptiv will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total value of $193,553.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 206,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,063,965.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Aptiv by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,817,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,449,785,000 after acquiring an additional 340,939 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,256,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,272,198,000 after purchasing an additional 522,041 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,441,884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,066,012,000 after purchasing an additional 344,113 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,133,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $625,633,000 after purchasing an additional 993,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,734,978 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $583,947,000 after buying an additional 120,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

