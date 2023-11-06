Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Price Target Cut to $8.00

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $22.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 227.87% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lowered Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcutis Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.78.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Trading Up 9.9 %

ARQT stock opened at $2.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.14, a current ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $20.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.38. The firm has a market cap of $150.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.89.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 million. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 188.88% and a negative net margin of 2,837.94%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Life Sciences Viii L. Frazier bought 80,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,764,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,910,580. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 119,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 8,303 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 142.0% during the first quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 111,500 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $161,000. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 28,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,312 shares in the last quarter.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.