AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA lessened its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,023 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in AT&T were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AT&T by 10.1% during the second quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 158,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 14,457 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 5.8% during the second quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 27,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the second quarter worth approximately $2,790,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter worth approximately $563,000. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. grew its stake in AT&T by 1.8% during the second quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 181,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on T shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

AT&T Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE T opened at $15.88 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $113.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.38.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -72.08%.

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.