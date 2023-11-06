Avalanche Price Hits $13.00 (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. Avalanche has a market cap of $4.62 billion and $244.55 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for approximately $13.00 or 0.00037087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded 12.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00024517 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00012042 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000205 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004568 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003153 BTC.

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 432,721,535 coins and its circulating supply is 355,345,355 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

