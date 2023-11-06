Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Shares Gap Down to $65.14

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $65.14, but opened at $62.10. Axsome Therapeutics shares last traded at $66.59, with a volume of 118,912 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AXSM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America raised Axsome Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Axsome Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.22.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 2.01.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.19 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 92.39% and a negative net margin of 101.07%. Equities research analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axsome Therapeutics

In other news, Director Mark Coleman sold 11,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $828,293.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,043.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axsome Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,963,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 676.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 11,561 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 0.3% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 84,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,070,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 12.3% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 108,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after acquiring an additional 11,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innovis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC now owns 10,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

