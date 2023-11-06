Bank of America Lowers Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) to Underperform

Bank of America cut shares of Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $24.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $38.00.

CFLT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Confluent in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Friday, September 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, September 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Confluent from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Confluent currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.12.

Confluent stock opened at $17.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.05. Confluent has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $41.22.

In other news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $7,770,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Confluent news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $7,770,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $281,064.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 435,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,991,249.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 511,027 shares of company stock worth $16,989,244 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Confluent in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Confluent during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Confluent during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Confluent during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Confluent during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

