Barclays Initiates Coverage on WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG)

Stock analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on KLG. Bank of America started coverage on WK Kellogg in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on WK Kellogg in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.94.

WK Kellogg Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE:KLG opened at $10.47 on Monday. WK Kellogg has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $21.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WK Kellogg stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 46,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.05% of WK Kellogg at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About WK Kellogg

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It offers ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

