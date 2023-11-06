Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Earns Buy Rating from TD Securities

TD Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$34.50 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from C$33.00 to C$30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$28.25.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABX

Barrick Gold Price Performance

ABX stock opened at C$22.54 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$21.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$22.67. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of C$18.36 and a 52-week high of C$28.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06. The stock has a market cap of C$39.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 563.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.31.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.04. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of C$3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.57 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 1.4607907 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.139 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 1,350.00%.

Insider Transactions at Barrick Gold

In other news, Senior Officer Jonas Peter Haddock Richardson acquired 23,132 shares of Barrick Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$16.14 per share, with a total value of C$373,350.48. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.