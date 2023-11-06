Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,201,213 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 84,816 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Becton, Dickinson and Company worth $317,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the second quarter valued at $296,000. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 24,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 7.8% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,649 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 13.1% in the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter valued at $399,000. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BDX opened at $258.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.55. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $217.70 and a one year high of $287.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $263.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.06.

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.00.

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total transaction of $125,986.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,444 shares in the company, valued at $945,309.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total transaction of $125,986.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,444 shares in the company, valued at $945,309.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.13, for a total value of $360,269.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,159.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,581 shares of company stock worth $1,551,429 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

