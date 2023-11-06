BHK Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

BHK Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 103,224.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 44,739,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,833,281,000 after buying an additional 44,696,136 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 94,265.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,617,256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,763,553 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $531,416,000. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 22,163.0% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,740,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $266,348,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ ADP opened at $220.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.83. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.46 and a 52-week high of $274.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $241.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total value of $4,418,649.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,782 shares in the company, valued at $18,051,533.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total transaction of $4,418,649.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,051,533.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP John Ayala sold 27,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.79, for a total transaction of $7,071,186.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,693,077.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,420 shares of company stock worth $41,491,937. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.00.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

