BHK Investment Advisors LLC Has $466,000 Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

BHK Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,237 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,679 shares during the period. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 159.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in AT&T by 41,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:T opened at $15.80 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.32, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.35.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -72.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on T shares. Argus lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.83.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

